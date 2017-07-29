Soccer

Troy Deeney Not Guaranteed to Remain as Watford Captain as Marco Silva Keeps Options Open

90Min
2 hours ago

Watford's new manager Marco Silva has not confirmed that club legend Troy Deeney will keep the captain's armband, as he gears up for his first campaign as Hornets boss. 

Deeney is currently sidelined after undergoing groin surgery and is facing a race against time to be fit for the season opener against Liverpool in two weeks. 

Silva became the tenth manager to arrive at Vicrage Road in Deeney's tenure with the club, and the former Olympiakos boss is already laying down his marker by keeping captaincy options open despite being an admirer of the 29-year-old's talents.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

The Mirror reported that the Hornets rejected a £20m offer from Leicester to take Deeney away from Vicrage Road and they expect to keep the striker at the club at the request of Silva.

"We need to wait for the first match that Troy plays and then we will see. I haven't got a reason to change my captain but I haven't spoke to the players about my decision," Silva said.

Reaffirming his desire to keep last season's club top-scorer, Silva said: "Of course [I want to keep Deeney] - you are talking about a player who scored many goals in the past seasons." 

Watford's previous manager Walter Mazzarri, who left the club with mutual consent at the end of last season, frequently benched Deeney throughout much of 2016/17 citing the striker's match fitness.

Deeney will be hoping to add to the 100 goals tally he currently has with the Hornets and will be aiming to make his 300th appearance for the club at some point next season.


