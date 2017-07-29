Soccer

VIDEO: Man City Duo Kevin De Bruyne & Gabriel Jesus Nutmeg the n Venice Beach

90Min
34 minutes ago

Manchester City duo Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne have taken a break from the gruelling endeavours of pre-season training, instead deciding to take to the streets of Venice Beach in order to nutmeg some poor, unsuspecting pedestrians.

The Citizens are currently in America as part of their pre-season tour, competing in the International Champions Cup. However, the two attackers in Jesus and De Bruyne decided to swap the pitch for the promenade as they took on the nutmeg challenge whilst in Los Angeles, California.

Their victims were clueless. No one is safe; not even the kids.

Pausing to stop for photos with members of the public, you can really tell how big football is becoming in the States - seeing as people are beginning to recognise footballers other than David Beckham. But that didn't stop the ruthless nutmegging ability of the Brazilian or the Belgian, whose mockery knows no bounds with double, even triple nutmegs flying in.

RINGO CHIU/GettyImages

The two players will be quick to rejoin their teammates, though. Saturday sees City travel to Nashville to take on Spurs in their next match of the ICC before a quick stop off at Reykjavik, Iceland to face West Ham on August 4.

The players will then receive a bit of a break before their Premier League season kicks off on August 12. with no Community Shield match to play, Pep Guardiola's men get into the thick of it in a televised evening match away to Brighton.

With a wide array of new signings within their arsenal, Guardiola will be planning on making his second season in England much more successful than his first.

