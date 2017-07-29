Soccer

VIDEO: Tottenham Stars Dele Alli & Harry Kane Take on Coaching Staff in Free-Kick Challenge

90Min
34 minutes ago

Tottenham's pre-season campaign has been spent touring the United States, with Mauricio Pochettino's side beating Paris Saint-Germain 4-2 in Orlando before losing 3-2 to Roma in New Jersey.

The Spurs squad are now in Nashville, Tennessee, and during their training session, the coaching staff challenged Dele Alli and Harry Kane to a free-kick challenge.

Pochettino and Toni Jimenez stepped up and they were sadly beaten by the two England internationals. The video can be seen below.

All four scored their first attempts to make the contest 2-2, but at the second time of asking, the coaching staff failed to match their goal scoring stars.

Both Pochettino and Jimenez missed, while Kane and Alli expertly put the ball into the back of the net, similar to what they were doing competitively for Spurs in 2016/17.

The bosses took the defeat in good spirits with the north London outfit seemingly preparing well for the upcoming season.

Alex Menendez/GettyImages

Can they challenge for the league title in 2017/18? Well, they've made no new signings but their squad is already very impressive.

