West Ham to Reject Liverpool's Move for Coveted Midfielder Should Coutinho Depart

35 minutes ago

Despite rejecting a £72m offer from Barcelona for star attacker Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool are readily looking at Manuel Lanzini as a potential replacement for the Brazilian midfielder.

However, the Evening Standard understands that West Ham United are prepared to reject any bid from Liverpool for their Argentine playmaker.

Barcelona are looking to strengthen their midfield in the event of Neymar's departure to PSG and have shortlisted Dele Alli, Eden Hazard and Philippe Coutinho, with Coutinho being their priority signing. 

Should Coutinho depart from Merseyside to play for the Blaugrana, Jurgen Klopp has had his eyes set on young Manuel Lanzini.

The 24-year-old manage to make a break through last season with the Hammers following the departure of Dimitri Payet to Ligue 1 side Marseille. 

Slaven Bilic has strengthened West Ham's squad with the recent signings of Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic, but believes that Lanzini will still play a pivotal part for the Hammers next season as they challenge for the top half of the table.

Last season, the Argentine scored a total of eight goals and created a total of 56 chances whilst maintaining an 87% passing accuracy average.

Currently valued at £12m on the market, West Ham United are looking to keep Manuel Lanzini in London for a long time.

