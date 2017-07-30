Arsene Wenger Doubles Down on Alexis Sanchez Staying & Insists Forward Only Has 'Flu'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirmed Alexis Sanchez will return to training with the Gunners on Tuesday, after the forward posted a picture of himself 'sick' online amid fierce transfer speculation.

Following a 5-2 win over Benfica in the Emirates Cup, Wenger's post-match press conference was dominated by talk of Sanchez's future, with many speculating his Instagram post - in which he claimed to be sick just days before his scheduled return to pre-season training - carried an ulterior motive.

However, Wenger clarified that the forward is simply suffering from the flu and is now expected to join the club's pre-season preparations next week, instead of on Sunday as previously planned.

"He has flu, yes," Wenger told reporters, as quoted by Arsenal's official website.

"I had him on text yesterday. He will come back as soon as possible and we were in touch with him and his doctor and he has no basic problem apart from the fact that he should come back tomorrow, but he comes back on Tuesday.''

Sanchez has been heavily-linked with a move away from the Emirates stadium this summer, despite Wenger's continued insistence that his star forward is not for sale.

Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have all been suggested as possible destinations, with rumour at an all-time high following the player's comments to the Chilean press about a desire to play Champions League football.





Under further questioning about the timing of the 28-year-old's latest Instagram post, Wenger denied there was anything for him to read into.





"There’s no development, it’s always the same," he added. "Your [the journalist's] job is to be suspicious. Your job is built on mistrust and mine is built on trust. So that’s why I prefer my side."

Arsenal take on Sevilla on Sunday as the Emirates Cup continues, while it is looking increasingly unlikely that Sanchez will be ready in time to face Chelsea in the FA Community Shield on August 6.