Barcelona Want One of 4 PSG Players as Negotiations Over Sale of Neymar Continue

Barcelona want a Paris-Saint Germain player as part of the sale of Neymar to the French giants.

The Brazil international has been heavily linked with a move to the Ligue 1 side, with Neymar reportedly growing unhappy and frustrated at playing in the shadow of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp.

The deal could potentially be worth €222m, Neymar's release clause, but Barcelona are eager for a PSG player to be part of the transfer as Ernesto Valverde looks to build a squad capable of wrestling the La Liga title away from champions Real Madrid.

Mundo Deportivo believe Marco Verratti is one such target for Barcelona, with the Catalan giants eager to sign the Italy international earlier in the summer but ultimately finding a deal too difficult to pursue.

However, with PSG's interest in Neymar now well known, Barcelona could push for a deal to include the former Pescara man, who has become one of the best midfielders in Europe since joining the Parc des Princes side.

Angel Di Maria, who played for Barcelona's arch rivals Real Madrid, is another target, while midfielder Adrien Rabiot and winger Julian Draxler, who only joined PSG in January, are also potential signings.

Neymar seems set to leave Barcelona with much of the media claiming the former Santos ace is eager to become a leading figure at PSG, who have struggled to assert themselves as a Champions League force in recent years.

The 25-year-old wants to become the best player in the world and believes a move to PSG could help him usurp Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as arguably the finest footballer on the planet.