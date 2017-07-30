Soccer

Bayern Reject Milan's Transfer Approach for Midfielder Renato Sanches Despite Poor First Season

90Min
2 hours ago

Bayern Munich have rejected an offer from AC Milan for midfielder Renato Sanches.

The 19-year-old struggled during his first season with the Bundesliga giants, making 17 league appearances and failing to contribute a goal or an assist as the likes of Xabi Alonso, Arturo Vidal and Thiago Alcantara featured heavily.

Sanches is still seen as a hugely promising young player and Bayern remain eager to keep hold of the teenager, with Sky Sports believing the German side have rejected a €10m loan offer from Milan with the possibility of a €35-40m permanent switch.

The former Benfica man has previously spoken out at his dismay over his playing time, citing Milan as a potential destination should he decide his development is being halted by Bayern.

He told SportBild: "I'm not satisfied. Of course I would like to play more. This is why I want to join a club where I could get more playing time.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

"Milan is an interesting option," added the Portugal international. 

"If the opportunity arises and the clubs can agree, I would like to see them. I am now on tour with Bayern but after that we will get together in Munich and hopefully find a solution.

"I'm young, I want and I have to play a lot. I think the chance to do so is greater in Milan than in Munich."

Sanches made a name for himself during the 2015-16 season as he helped Portugal to the Euro 2016 championship, playing in the final before his replacement Eder scored the winner to beat France in extra time.

