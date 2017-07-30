Soccer

Besiktas Reach Agreement With Sunderland Over Transfer of Winger Jeremain Lens

90Min
2 hours ago

Besiktas have reached an agreement with Sunderland to sign Dutch winger Jeremain Lens, beIN SPORTS Turkiye have reported.

The Turkish club saw a bid rejected for Lens on Friday having failed to meet the Black Cats' valuation for the player.

Now they have reportedly had an offer accepted and will enter discussions over personal terms with the 29-year-old.

Lens joined Sunderland from Ukrainian side Dynamo Kiev for £11m in 2015, making 23 appearances in all competitions in his first Premier League season.

The Netherlands international spent the majority of last season on loan at Fenerbahce as Sunderland finished bottom of the Premier League.

The Black Cats were expected to be willing to sell Lens if their demands were met, and manager Simon Grayson admitted on Saturday that he could be set for an exit.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

"Obviously everybody is aware that we had a bid which we didn’t think matched his valuation but he was injured from the Bradford game and so he wasn’t available," Grayson told the Sunderland Echo

"It depends how he goes in the next few days, he might not be here in a few days if a bid comes in."

Lens made 26 appearances in the Super Lig for Fenerbahce last season, scoring four goals and providing 11 assists for the title winners.

The pacy wide-man was originally keen on a permanent move to Fenerbahce, but financial fair play restraints mean that Besiktas are the club able to offer a return to Istanbul. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters