Bollywood Beauty Esha Gupta Confirms Arsenal Talks with Monaco's Thomas Lemar

an hour ago

Arsenal are looking to bring in AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar this summer, and confirmation of talks between the club and player has come from an unlikely source.

So far, the Gunners have brought in Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette, but fans are still not satisfied with the volume of summer signings, and are hoping that the club can recruit Lemar ahead of next season.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

According to Bollywood star Esha Gupta, the Londoners are attempting to do just that, and have been locked in talks with Monaco over a deal for the player.

Gupta, a very close friend of Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin, has ties to the club, and she was given the opportunity to model in the Gunners' new away threads at the 2017/18 kit launch last week.

We've got the waves.. with my boys and my mane man @lukebensonhair #gooners

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on

Following the launch, she spoke to Times of India, pretty much confirming the club's ongoing talks regarding Lemar.

Arsenal gaffer Arsene Wenger, however, wasn't as forthcoming after watching his side beat Benfica 5-2 on Saturday.

Fortunately, the sizzling beauty has given fans reason to be excited.

The new away kit.. 💙

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on

"At the jersey launch I was asked what number I liked and I picked 9 which was my way of welcoming Lacazette," she said.

"The moment he signed up, I posted about him online. I’m a fan and get excited when great players are taken on. Talks are on with Thomas Lemar and I hope he comes on board too. We need good players like him."

