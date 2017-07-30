Bordeaux Striker Holding Out For Newcastle Offer Before Committing to £5m Fulham Move

Bordeaux front man Diego Rolan is holding out for a concrete offer from Newcastle United before deciding on his future.

The 24-year-old has already agreed terms and passed a medical with Fulham, in a deal worth £5m.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

However, the Mirror report that the striker is waiting for Newcastle to show their intentions before putting pen-to-paper with the Cottagers.

The Magpies are in the market for a new forward following the sale of Daryl Murphy to Nottingham Forest.

Serbian target-man Aleksander Mitrovic's future is also uncertain, meaning that Benitez is looking for someone to partner Dwight Gayle up top.

Diego Rolán has been left out of Girondins de Bordeaux's first official squad of the season.



A move away is imminent. pic.twitter.com/4YN4Tyotn7 — Warriors of Uruguay (@UruguayanHeroes) July 25, 2017

A report from the Northern Echo earlier this month stated that Benitez's side were hopeful of securing a £5m deal for the Uruguayan forward - a rumour that appears to have caught the eye of Rolan.

The striker, who has been capped 23 times by his country, has scored 33 times in 121 appearances for Bordeaux following his move back in 2013.

Rolan grabbed the attention of a number of European clubs last season, netting 10 times in 33 appearances. His quick thinking and clever feet mean he will bring a different style of play to side, with Gayle considered more of poacher, and Mitrovic a target-man.