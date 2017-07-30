Soccer

Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Concedes He's 'Dejected & Frustrated' Following Tough Pre-Season Tour

90Min
an hour ago

A report in the Evening Standard has claimed that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is "dejected" and "frustrated" after the club's pre-season tour.

The Blues suffered two defeats in Singapore, losing 3-2 against Bayern Munich before a 2-1 loss against Inter.

Conte and his players now face Arsenal in the Community Shield next Sunday, ahead of the start of the Premier League campaign the following weekend.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

And the Standard have reported that the Italian coach has grown increasingly frustrated by his side's performances and the club's struggles to add more players to his squad.

Chelsea have signed Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata, but Conte is believed to have been targeting at least four additions.


With the new season on the horizon, any new signings will struggle to fully integrate with the squad, and Conte is reportedly not satisfied with the depth of his squad as they look to challenge in four competitions.

Suhaimi Abdullah/GettyImages

The former Juventus coach recently stressed the need for Chelsea to avoid a "Mourinho season".


"Two years ago Chelsea finished 10th; that cannot happen again," Conte said, quoted by the BBC.

"We know the difficulty and for sure we want to avoid the Mourinho season with Chelsea. The coaches of the previous two champions [Chelsea and Leicester] both lost their jobs [the next season] and we are working very well to find the best solutions and use them.

"We have a lot of young players and it is necessary to try and develop them."

