Cristiano Ronaldo Wants to Play Against Former Club Manchester United in UEFA Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo is eager to play against former side Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup in August.

Ronaldo's future has been in doubt over the summer after being accused of defrauding Spanish authorities of millions of euros in tax but speculation has cooled over the past few weeks and he is now expected to stay with Los Blancos.

AS cover: Cristiano wants to play against United. He'll return to work on Tuesday to get some minutes in the European Super Cup (8/8) pic.twitter.com/eDQObvR1rT — SB (@Realmadridplace) July 30, 2017

AS believe Ronaldo could return to the club on Tuesday and begin pre-season work in order to appear in the Super Cup fixture, with the Portugal international yet to appear in a summer match before Madrid's start to the season.

Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema have featured in forward positions for Zinedine Zidane's side in pre-season so far but have struggled for form, with both the Welshman and Frenchman failing to score.

The La Liga champions have so far lost to United on penalties after goals from Casemiro and Jesse Lingard and suffered further defeats to Manchester City and Barcelona ahead of their fixture against the MLS All-Stars.

Madrid won the Champions League after beating Juventus in the final in Cardiff as Ronaldo scored twice in a 4-1 victory while United overcame Ajax 2-0 in the Europa League in Stockholm.

Ronaldo scored 42 goals in all competitions last season, playing vital roles in Madrid's success in La Liga and the Champions League, but was absent from the club's El Clasico defeat to Barcelona on Saturday.

Lionel Messi and Ivan Rakitic put the Catalan giants firmly in control in the opening 10 minutes before Mateo Kovacic and Marco Asensio drew Madrid level, with Gerard Pique netting the winner shortly after half time.