Dutch Veteran Reportedly on the Brink of Joining Mario Balotelli at Nice After Buying Out Contract

Wesley Sneijder is apparently nearing a move to Ligue 1 side Nice after giving up £4m worth of salary to buy out his own contract at Galatasaray.

The 33-year-old is technically a free agent at the moment after mutually terminating his deal with the Turkish outfit, and has been on the lookout for a new club.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

He has reportedly not been short of offers, with clubs from the MLS and his hometown club Utrecht apparently interested, but it looks as though the midfielder is set to return to a top five European league in the form of Nice.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report that the veteran will sign for the club Mario Balotelli has just agreed to play for permanently.

The Italian striker has enjoyed somewhat of a renaissance at Nice, scoring 17 goals in his debut season with the club on loan from Liverpool, and he could be about to welcome a new playmaker to the club in the form of Sneijder.

The former Inter Milan and Real Madrid star tabled an impressive 15 assists in 28 games with Galatasaray last season, and has been touted as the man to get Balotelli to better his goal tally for next season.

Nice will want to pose a threat to Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain in the race for the Ligue 1 title in 2017/18, after finishing third in the table last term.

