Highly Coveted Lazio Winger Rejects Move to Both West Ham & Napoli as He Holds Out for Juventus

Lazio winger Keita Balde Diao has apparently rejected the chance to join either West Ham or Napoli, because he would prefer a move to Juventus.

The Senegal international has informed the powers that be at the Stadio Olimpico that he won't sign a new deal, which means it's highly likely he will leave the club this summer.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

That knowledge prompted West Ham and Napoli to both make offers close to €30m - the Italian club's asking price - but the player failed to reach an agreement with either club because he would rather make a dream move to Italian football's dominant force Juventus.

The Old Lady themselves have made a €20m bid for the 22-year-old, and according to calciomercato.com, they will not be drawn into negotiations with Lazio - it is a take it or leave it offer.

They know that Balde can be signed for free next summer as things stand, and they are hopeful their cut-price will be accepted so they can cash in on him rather than risk losing him for nothing.



Inter Milan and Monaco have also been credited with interest in the player, but will have work to do if they are to turn his head away from Juventus.

Balde, who is Spanish-born, has been a Lazio player since 2013 after breaking into their first team from the youth setup and has made over 100 appearances for them to date.

