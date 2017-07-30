Jan Vertonghen Relishes the Chance to Beat the Big Spenders in the Transfer Market

Tottenham centre-back Jan Vertonghen is hoping that his rivals keep spending because it will mean beating them will be more special.

Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino has yet to sign a single player in the transfer market but remains unfazed by the grandiose exploits of the other big clubs.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

And he is backed up by Belgian centre-back Vertonghen. The 30-year-old is keen for the big Premier League clubs to keep spending and believes that it will not have an impact on the title race.





Speaking to the Daily Mail, he stated: "I’m happy everyone has strengthened their teams because that makes it so much better when you beat them."

"With their spending, a lot of pressure comes on teams. You’ve seen how much money has been spent in the window and there’s a month to go, it’s crazy.

"There are four, five teams maybe who have to become champion now and that will put great pressure on them and that makes the Premier League the best league in the world to watch. It’s a great thing to play in."

Spurs are keen not to follow suit and Vertonghen went on to speak about how he believes that Silverware is only a matter of time in coming.

"We want to do better than second and better than second is something else," he added. "We had a great season and now we have to make sure we beat those top teams away from home like we did at the Lane.

"We have a great team, a young team, we have improved a lot. This looks like a pre-season where we finally have everyone together and can work on things the managers wants and I think we’ve seen lots of improvements already."