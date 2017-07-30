John Stones Opens Up on Difficult Year Under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

England defender John Stones didn't have things go exactly according to plan after joining Manchester City from Everton last summer.

The 23-year-old is now well aware of the challenges one can face when working under the demanding Spanish manager Pep Guardiola, but is ready to make huge strides next season.

Stones made 27 Premier League appearances for City in the last campaign, and was quite disciplined. He only saw one yellow card all season, but still got on the end of a bit of stick from the fans after a few shaky performances.

"I'm a big enough lad now to know that I should just get over it and do what I have to do, by getting out on the training pitch and correcting the faults," he said to ESPN.

"I think a lot of things can get overlooked and a lot of emphasis is put on the mistakes, rather than the good things.

"Maybe 60 to 70 percent of the season is positive, but that's how football works I guess and it probably happens too much.

"What matters is how I feel and if the manager is happy and my family are happy - that circle are who I should listen to.

"But you grow more knowledgeable during the time you play in the Premier League. Every new manager, new chapter, has been a learning curve.

"Pep has given me a lot of confidence and tips and pointers, not only him, but the other players as well. These are the guys that have won trophies and that's what I'm aspiring to do."