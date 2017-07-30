Soccer

Liverpool Star Set to Miss Start of the Season With Hamstring Injury

90Min
an hour ago

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne is set to miss start of the season with hamstring and back injury. 

Clyne has missed the Asia tour and will not be present in Germany for the Audi Cup either. 

He is now a doubt for the opening game of the season against Watford with youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold set to replace him.

“The full-back position is now unbelievably important because Clyney had no preseason so far,” Klopp said.

“Trent, we all know, is a fantastic player, but also just 18. Offensively he is already probably ready, but in defence he needs to improve a lot. 

"We need these different options and it's good to have Joe Gomez back, absolutely.”

