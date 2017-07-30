Soccer

Man City Full-Back Kyle Walker Irks Spurs Fans After Trying to Reach Out to His Old Club

90Min
an hour ago

Kyle Walker made the mistake of trying to reach out to his old club Tottenham on social media - and it definitely didn't go down well with the fans.

The England international came up against his old club for the first time since his £50m move to the Etihad as the sides met in Nashville in the International Champions Cup pre-season competition.

Spurs slipped to 3-0 defeat courtesy of goals from John Stones, Raheem Sterling and Brahim Diaz, and it was a sweet victory for Walker especially given how he only joined City from Spurs a matter of weeks ago.

His jubilant mood prompted him to reach out to his old club via Twitter, and he said: "Really enjoyed the tour with @ManCity! It was strange to play against the boys last night but great to see everyone at @spursofficial again!"

As could be predicted by just about anybody, the majority of responses to the message were extremely negative - a large proportion coming in from angry Spurs supporters who condemned him for chasing a greater pay cheque as his motive for leaving their club.

Walker only recently could be seen on Instagram pledging his loyalty to Spurs by chanting 'Tottenham till I die' which made his decision to try and reach out all the more annoying for the fans.

