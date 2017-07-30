Man City Full-Back Kyle Walker Irks Spurs Fans After Trying to Reach Out to His Old Club

Kyle Walker made the mistake of trying to reach out to his old club Tottenham on social media - and it definitely didn't go down well with the fans.

The England international came up against his old club for the first time since his £50m move to the Etihad as the sides met in Nashville in the International Champions Cup pre-season competition.

Really enjoyed the tour with @ManCity! It was strange to play against the boys last night but great to see everyone at @spursofficial again! pic.twitter.com/TP1Yup7ya5 — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 30, 2017

Spurs slipped to 3-0 defeat courtesy of goals from John Stones, Raheem Sterling and Brahim Diaz, and it was a sweet victory for Walker especially given how he only joined City from Spurs a matter of weeks ago.

His jubilant mood prompted him to reach out to his old club via Twitter, and he said: "Really enjoyed the tour with @ManCity! It was strange to play against the boys last night but great to see everyone at @spursofficial again!"

As could be predicted by just about anybody, the majority of responses to the message were extremely negative - a large proportion coming in from angry Spurs supporters who condemned him for chasing a greater pay cheque as his motive for leaving their club.



I'm sure the money in your bank account won't feel strange though — Davis Bonnamassa (@Bon27859) July 30, 2017

Mate, you gave everything you had for Spurs. Shame you'll be looking on when we lift the trophy in May though #coys — Azza (@BlueSpur86) July 30, 2017

Stay away from our glorious leader you snake 🐍🐍 — Nick Reilly (@NickJWReilly) July 30, 2017

Walker only recently could be seen on Instagram pledging his loyalty to Spurs by chanting 'Tottenham till I die' which made his decision to try and reach out all the more annoying for the fans.

