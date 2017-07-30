Per Mertesacker Claims Sead Kolasinac Is 'Great Addition' to Arsenal's Defence

Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker has claimed that new signing Sead Kolasinac will be a "great addition" to the defence.

The powerful left-back signed for the Gunners on a free transfer from Schalke earlier this summer and has impressed in pre-season.

Kolasinac can also play on the left of a back three, and Mertesacker has expressed his belief that the physicality of the Bosnia-Herzegovina international will undoubtedly improve Arsenal.

"He is a presence!" the German centre-back told the Evening Standard. "He fits well into this team. He’s a great character. His physique, yeah he’s massive but also quick.

"Even going forward he looks comfortable, but he can play a deeper role in that back three because he’s got that tactical education from Germany. You can feel that in training. Going forward he plays the clear pass but is still dangerous.

"He never gives up, you know, [you could see it] on that play where Theo scored. He’s a guy that never gives up and a great addition to this team."

"Just muscle doesn’t work at all, you have to use it well," he added. "His physique is quite outstanding for a guy like him."

The 24-year-old performed well in Arsenal's 5-2 Emirates Cup victory against Benfica on Saturday, providing the assist for Theo Walcott to level the scores at 1-1.