PHOTO: Benjamin Mendy Posts Brilliant Response to Kyle Walker Tweet After 4-1 Real Madrid Win

It would definitely be interesting to be a fly on the wall in Manchester City's changing room.

New players come and go at a quick rate for the Premier League side, but it seems this summer's new additions are having little trouble in mixing it with their new colleagues ahead of the 2017-18 season.

New right-back Kyle Walker seems to be having no problem at all in swapping Tottenham's squad for City's, posting a snap of himself alongside Benjamin Mendy, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne after the 4-1 win over Real Madrid.

While the picture was nothing more than a bog standard post-match photo, Mendy came up with a hilarious response as he continues to be one of the most entertaining footballers on Twitter.

Took me 5mns to find myself on the pic bro 😭😭😭 — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) July 27, 2017

City fans are unsurprisingly loving the former Monaco defender's presence on social media, but they'll be hoping he can be equally impressive when he starts playing for Pep Guardiola's side after the £52m move.

City's summer spending is past £200m, with the likes of Ederson, Bernardo Silva, Danilo, Walker and Mendy all signing as the Citizens look to improve upon their third place finish in the Premier League last season.