PHOTO: Is Nemanja Matic Effectively a Man Utd Player After 'Pictures' in Red Devils Kit Leak Online?

Nemanja Matic looks certain to sign for Manchester United after a picture of the midfielder in their kit leaked online.

The Chelsea star has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford since the start of the transfer window, with United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly keen on a reunion with the player he worked with at Stamford Bridge.

Sky Sports reported earlier on Sunday that Matic was closing in on a move to United, with a fee said to be around £40m agreed, and a photo of the Serbia international looking fairly happy in his new club's kit has now been shared throughout social media.

An announcement is expected soon, with the Telegraph's James Ducker believing it is more likely Matic will be unveiled as a United player on Monday as the Europa League champions continue their summer spending.

Fee was agreed with Chelsea y'day for Matic. Having medical today. Announcement today or tomo. More likely tomo at this stage #mufc — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) July 30, 2017

United have already spent over £100m on the signings of striker Romelu Lukaku and centre-back Victor Lindelof and have also been linked with a move for Inter Milan and Croatia winger Ivan Perisic.

The news regarding Matic's impending arrival comes as a boost for United as they prepare for the UEFA Super Cup match against Champions League winners Real Madrid before their first Premier League game against West Ham.

Tiemoue Bakayoko's arrival at Chelsea effectively ended Matic's stay at Stamford Bridge, with the Frenchman expected to partner N'Golo Kante in central midfield as Antonio Conte's side look to defend their Premier League title.

Matic won two Premier Leagues and a League Cup during his time with Chelsea.