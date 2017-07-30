Pochettino Defends Tottenham Fans After They Boo Kyle Walker During Loss to Man City

Mauricio Pochettino defended Tottenham fans after they jeered Kyle Walker every time he touched the ball in the 3-0 defeat by Manchester City. Walker, who left White Hart Lane for City in a world record £54m deal for a full back, was given a rough ride by Spurs supporters in the 56,232 crowd at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

According to reports by the Daily Mirror, Pochettino spoke out in defence of the Spurs fans and claimed they still love Walker and that's why they booed him: “I totally understand. Fans showed they are disappointed with the situation but the Tottenham fans love him really.

“He spent nine years at the club. It is not personal. It is not a big issue. It is only to show him they were disappointed he left.”

Pochettino went on to state that he is not worried about the upcoming season and they were simply outplayed on the day against City.

“They played better than us. It is difficult to judge the level on pre-season. We prioritised training and to try to get fit. It is true when you compete you want to win. Today Manchester City were better than us. They showed better quality. We lost and they deserved to win,” said Pochettino.

“The reality is we want to win in two weeks when we start the Premier League against Newcastle. That is the game we want to win. City have more senior players than us. They have invested more money than us and you can see for us we have a lot of young players on the bench.

“So it is true the squads are completely different today. Today they are ahead of us because they signed and keep they players they want. For us we we are a little bit behind. We are working hard to finish and try to sign players that will help us and bring us some new energy and make our team more competitive.”

Tottenham have yet to sign anyone during this summer transfer window.