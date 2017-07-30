Soccer

PSG to Bid £35m for Arsenal Talisman Alexis Sanchez Even if They Manage to Secure Neymar Deal

90Min
2 hours ago

Moneybags Paris Saint-Germain will attempt to sign Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, in addition to Barcelona forward Neymar.

Last season's Ligue 1 runners-up are widely expected to complete a world record deal for the Brazilian this summer after they were reported to be happy to pay his £196m release clause.

Sky Sports have claimed he is 90% likely to leave the club, and more stories have emerged to suggest that the move is on - and there is a consensus now that Neymar is delaying the switch in order to secure a loyalty payment for his father.

Chilean Sanchez is due back at Arsenal to report for pre-season training following some extra time off after Confederations Cup duty.

The Express say that he will seek out Arsene Wenger to tell him that he wants to leave the Emirates rather than enter the final year of his contract.

The French tactician has insisted that Sanchez is not for sale, but for the fans those words do not carry as much conviction as they would like, given how he has said the same thing over the years about the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Samir Nasri, Emmanuel Adebayor and Robin van Persie.

Apparently, Sanchez personally favours a move to Premier League rivals Manchester City, which would not go down well with fans at all given the history between the two clubs in the transfer window.

If Arsenal have no other option than to sell, it could be to PSG and they could ask for up to £50m which would probably be a good deal all things considered, especially since he could be lost for nothing in one year's time.

