RB Leipzig Boss Adamant That Liverpool Target Naby Keita Is Going Nowh

90Min
an hour ago

RB Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says there is no chance midfielder Naby Keita will leave the club this summer.

The Guinea international has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool after an impressive season with Leipzig, scoring eight goals and contributing seven assists in 31 Bundesliga appearances as the German side finished second behind Bayern Munich.

However, Hasenhuttl believes the 22-year-old will still be a Leipzig player at the beginning of the 2017-18 season.


He said, as quoted by FourFourTwo: "The chances [of a transfer], none.


"It's 100 per cent clear that Naby will play this year in Leipzig. At the beginning of the transfer period we said we would start with the same team with all the main players we had left last year, that no one will go.

"That would be our answer now, also because for us, we conceded how important Naby Keita is for our game."

Hasenhuttl appeared to be undisturbed by the constant speculation regarding Keita's future, claiming it is natural for a player to attract so much attention after an impressive season.

He added: "When you play such a famous season last year, it's normal that players get interest.

"Other clubs watching us is normal. I said for the players I think it's very important to stay another year with this team because next year we play in the Champions League for the first time and it's a new situation for every one of us."

