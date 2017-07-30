Rob Elliot Set to Start New Season as Newcastle's First Choice Goalkeeper

Despite Rafa Benitez still being intrested in signing a new goalkeeper, Rob Elliot is likely to start in goal for the Magpies this coming season according to reports in the Chronicle Live . The Republic of Ireland keeper - who was rested in Newcastle's 2-1 defeat to Bundesliga side Mainz on Saturday - still appears to be the number one choice.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

If no shot stopper signing is made, Elliot will be in pole position to be the man in goal. Newcastle's first game of the season is against Tottenham Hotspur on August 13.





Benitez has made clear his position on Dutch keeper Tim Krul and it is unlikely that he has a future at United. It is speculated that he has been offered to several Serie A teams. Newcastle want to clear their wage bill and with Krul one of the top earners at the club, and currently training with the Under-23s his departure seems inevitable.

Rafa Benitez hands clear message to Newcastle United goalkeepers - with Tim Krul set for exit https://t.co/IkJrtFvzqB #nufc #toonarmy — NUFC Live Updates (@NewcastleUtd247) July 29, 2017

Newcastle also have keepers Karl Darlow and Freddie Woodman on their books. So if Rafa does land another keeper either Darlow or Woodman would be likely to leave alongside Krul.

Benitez has been linked with Udinese’s Greek goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis but no official bid has been made yet. Recently promoted Newcastle have so far brought in five players which includes the £8.7m capture of French defender Florian Lejeune. Newcastle fans seem torn on whether Elliot is good enough to be their main man in goal.





Rob Elliot as our number 1 is a worrying prospect. — Bean Counter (@simmas78) July 30, 2017





I'm in love with Rob Elliot — Michael Coghill (@thefacog) July 30, 2017

The time, effort and money going into replacing a perfectly good keeper in Rob Elliot could be spent filling positions that need it. — Deejay Swifty (@DeejaySwifty) July 27, 2017

There is a lot of pressure on Rafa this season as most Newcastle fans will be expecting the historic club to comfortably stay up in the Premier League and a solid keeper can be crucial in any potential relegation battle.