Soccer

Rob Elliot Set to Start New Season as Newcastle's First Choice Goalkeeper

90Min
an hour ago

Despite Rafa Benitez still being intrested in signing a new goalkeeper, Rob Elliot is likely to start in goal for the Magpies this coming season according to reports in the Chronicle Live . The Republic of Ireland keeper - who was rested in Newcastle's 2-1 defeat to Bundesliga side Mainz on Saturday - still appears to be the number one choice.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

If no shot stopper signing is made, Elliot will be in pole position to be the man in goal. Newcastle's first game of the season is against Tottenham Hotspur on August 13.


Benitez has made clear his position on Dutch keeper Tim Krul and it is unlikely that he has a future at United. It is speculated that he has been offered to several Serie A teams. Newcastle want to clear their wage bill and with Krul one of the top earners at the club, and currently training with the Under-23s his departure seems inevitable.

Newcastle also have keepers Karl Darlow and Freddie Woodman on their books. So if Rafa does land another keeper either Darlow or Woodman would be likely to leave alongside Krul.

Benitez has been linked with Udinese’s Greek goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis but no official bid has been made yet. Recently promoted Newcastle have so far brought in five players which includes the £8.7m capture of French defender Florian Lejeune. Newcastle fans seem torn on whether Elliot is good enough to be their main man in goal.



There is a lot of pressure on Rafa this season as most Newcastle fans will be expecting the historic club to comfortably stay up in the Premier League and a solid keeper can be crucial in any potential relegation battle.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters