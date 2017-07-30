Soccer

Ronald Koeman Set to Enter the Transfer Market Again for West Ham Centre-Back

90Min
an hour ago

Everton are considering making a move for West Ham centre-back Winston Reid.

According to the Daily Mail, a £9m bid could be enough to secure the deal for Reid with West Ham looking to recoup part of their summer spending.

The Hammers have already spent £18.9m on Marko Arnautovic and £15.1m on Javier Hernandez but their departures have not even amounted to how much they spent on Arnautovic alone. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

With Slaven Bilic keen to bring in a few more players this summer and with West Ham keen to offload more of their unwanted staff, Reid could be part of this cull. 

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman is keen to strengthen his defensive options following the news that centre-back Ramiro Funes Mori is set for a long spell out on the sidelines.

The Argentine underwent surgery earlier this week after he suffered a torn meniscus whilst on international duty in March. With his surgery, he is not expected to feature much in the upcoming season.

The defender from New Zealand has just returned from an injury himself, where he underwent surgery on his shin.

Reid went with the West Ham squad to Austria earlier this month and is expected to be fully fit within two weeks.

The 29-year-old had recently signed a new contract until 2021 but with Bilic aware of the financial constraints of his budget, a big enough offer could see Reid plying his trade at Goodison Park this season.

