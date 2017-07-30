Sandro Ramirez Cites the 2 Main Reasons Why He Joined Everton & Discusses Rooney's Early Influence

Sandro Ramirez claims his decision to join Everton from Malaga was "an easy choice" as the 22-year-old Spaniard is preparing to make a big impact on the Premier League this season.

Following enigmatic performances during the U21 European Championships, and off the back of a 14 goal season with his former club, Sandro had many suitors this summer. In his first interview with the club, Sandro said: "When a big club from the Premier League with as much history as Everton come knocking, it’s very interesting,”

JORGE GUERRERO/GettyImages

Sandro also credited the efforts of his new boss, stating: “Ronald Koeman showed a lot of faith in me and he is one of the main reasons why I’ve come here. I hope he has a big influence on my career. I had a couple of conversations with him and I felt I had the backing of him, as well as Steve Walsh and the rest of the backroom staff."

Many forget that Sandro is actually a Champions League winner; formerly of Barcelona, he joined Malaga on a free before the 2016/17 season where he showed his true talent. That is after nabbing two league titles, two Copa Del Rey's and the aforementioned Champions League, despite featuring fleetingly.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Having played with Messi, Suarez, and Neymar during his 32 appearances for the Catalan club, Sandro commented: "I’ve been lucky to play with some of the biggest names in football history."





Growing up watching the likes of Wayne Rooney, who made his return to his boyhood club, Sandro is excited about the challenge ahead.

“From the first day, Wayne has been very kind to me. He has shown a desire to help me and that’s great for me. He can help me. I’ve got an opportunity to learn from one of the top players - and that is hopefully what I will do.”

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Making his competitive debut in a 1-0 win over MFK Ružomberok on Thursday, the future looks bright for Sandro after a promising 29 minute cameo.

Everton will look to finish the second leg in charge and move past the 3rd round of Europa League qualifying as they look to secure European football for the 2017/18 season.