Spurs Set to Rival London Neighbours Arsenal for Star Leicester Winger

an hour ago

Tottenham have been pretty quiet in the transfer market so far, but they are now understood to be joining the race for one of the most exciting wingers in the Premier League.

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez endured a pretty subdued campaign last season, but is still a target for several clubs, including AS Roma, who had two reported bids rejected and apparently won't be making a third.

Arsenal are also believed to be hot on the player's heels, and have been showing interest as far back as last summer. But they could be hindered by Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs, who - according to Express - are planning to battle it out for the £50m-rated Algerian.

Mahrez is thought to be pining for an exit after the underwhelming season that saw Claudio Ranieri fired before Craig Shakespeare steadied the ship. Having tasted the Champions League last term, he is craving for another go at the competition.

Arsenal, unfortunately, can't offer him Champions League action just yet, but Spurs - having finished behind champions Chelsea in second place - will be able to use that fact when they make their case, if they are indeed interested.

Mahrez released a statement back in May, stating his desire to leave the King Power Stadium.

"Out of the huge admiration and respect I hold for Leicester I wanted to be totally honest and transparent," he said.

"I have informed the club that I feel now is the time for me to move on.

"I had a good discussion with the chairman last summer and we agreed at that time that I would stay for another year in order to help the club as best as I could following the transition of winning the title and in the Champions League.

"I've had the four best seasons of my career at Leicester and have loved every moment. I feel immense pride to have been a part of what we have achieved during my time at the club, culminating in becoming Premier League champions.

