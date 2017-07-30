Steve Bruce Reveals the One Thing John Terry Asked for Before Making Aston Villa Switch

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce says new signing John Terry wanted another place to succeed after leaving Chelsea.

Terry left the Blues after his contract expired at the end of last season and had plenty of options to consider, with the media reporting offers had come in from the Chinese Super League and Major League Soccer.

However, Bruce has revealed Terry chose the Villans after the former Manchester United defender told the ex-England captain that the Championship side will be targeting a return to the Premier League.

Bruce said, as quoted by the Mirror: “I honestly never thought we would get him. I thought there would be suitors in the Premier League. But if ever I needed reminding how big Aston Villa is, this has done it.





“The idea of leading Aston Villa appealed to him. He wanted to succeed somewhere other than Chelsea. All he asked when he spoke to me was, ‘We have got to be in with a chance of getting ­promoted’.

“I said to him, ‘Look, I’ve still got some work to do, in terms of recruitment, but Aston Villa has got to be up there’.

“John hasn’t come here to mess about. He ­enjoys the physical ­element. He will enjoy people ­trying to bash him up. He knows what’s coming. ­People will be looking for him. But he’ll leave a mark on a few of them as well, if that’s what they want.

Bruce also believes Terry is one of the best signings any club has made this summer.

He added: “Driving into the training ground, I just heard Dean Saunders say on the radio that he thought John Terry was the best signing of the summer.

“After working with John – watching him first-hand for two or three weeks – I can only say that I agree.

“It’s everything about him, what he brings in terms of presence. The way he trains, the way he prepares, the way he looks after himself."