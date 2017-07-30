Steve Bruce Says Villa Might Still Need '1 or 2' More Signings Before the New Season

Steve Bruce has admitted that, despite an extremely busy window so far, he would ideally like to add a couple more players to his Aston Villa squad.

Speaking after his side's 0-0 draw with Watford yesterday, Bruce told Express & Star that Villa's zealousness for bringing talent in has meant that the club will need to offload some players in order to balance the books.

Image by Xavier Bird

However this has not stopped Bruce from expressing his desire to make yet more additions to the five he has already brought into Villa's strengthening squad.

“As I have said many times we are on the cusp of Financial Fair Play and we still need to get more out really.

“Of course I am like any other manager and would love a huge amount of money to spend, of course I would.

“If we added one or two to what we have already got I would be really, really pleased with what we have done.”

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

It is clear that Bruce is looking for Premiership experience as a major contributing factor to any of his new signings with Christopher Samba, Glenn Whelan, Ahmed Elmohamady and most notably, John Terry signing on to his project this summer.

The manager's comments on some of the performances of his side against Watford indicate that he almost certainly is looking for more signings.

"We can’t, as I have said repeatedly, keep relying on Kodjia. Sometimes we are going to be without him."

Villa kick off their Championship campaign with a home game against Bruce's previous club Hull City.