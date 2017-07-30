Soccer

Steve Bruce Says Villa Might Still Need '1 or 2' More Signings Before the New Season

90Min
an hour ago

Steve Bruce has admitted that, despite an extremely busy window so far, he would ideally like to add a couple more players to his Aston Villa squad. 

Speaking after his side's 0-0 draw with Watford yesterday, Bruce told Express & Star that Villa's zealousness for bringing talent in has meant that the club will need to offload some players in order to balance the books. 

Image by Xavier Bird

However this has not stopped Bruce from expressing his desire to make yet more additions to the five he has already brought into Villa's strengthening squad. 

“As I have said many times we are on the cusp of Financial Fair Play and we still need to get more out really.

“Of course I am like any other manager and would love a huge amount of money to spend, of course I would.

“If we added one or two to what we have already got I would be really, really pleased with what we have done.”

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

It is clear that Bruce is looking for Premiership experience as a major contributing factor to any of his new signings with Christopher Samba, Glenn Whelan, Ahmed Elmohamady and most notably, John Terry signing on to his project this summer.

The manager's comments on some of the performances of his side against Watford indicate that he almost certainly is looking for more signings.

"We can’t, as I have said repeatedly, keep relying on Kodjia. Sometimes we are going to be without him."

Villa kick off their Championship campaign with a home game against Bruce's previous club Hull City.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters