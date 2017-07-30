Sunday's Transfer Rumour Roundup: Pulisic, Reid, Sarr, Van Persie and Much More

Enjoying those last few moments of the weekend? Sit back and enjoy reading the biggest transfer rumour going around today...

1. Christian Pulisic

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Transfer: Borussia Dortmund to Liverpool

With Philippe Coutinho continually being linked with a move to Barcelona, Liverpool are creating a contingency plan that would involve Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Christian Pulisic moving to Anfield.

2. Winston Reid

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Transfer: West Ham United to Everton

Easily the most active Premier League team in this summer's transfer window, Everton are not done just yet, with reports that the Toffees are targeting a deal for West Ham centre-back Winston Reid.

3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Transfer: Manchester United to Los Angeles Galaxy

Chris Klein, the president of MLS side LA Galaxy, has sparked fresh rumours that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will sign for the west-coast side this summer, after speaking about his relationship with the Swedish striker and his agent.

4. Karamoko Dembele

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Transfer: Celtic to Chelsea





For those who haven't heard about Karamoko Dembele, he is possibly the best 14-year-old footballer on the planet and the Celtic teenager is now on the radar of Chelsea, who are keen to sign the boy who has featured for both England and Scotland at international youth level.

5. Lucas Perez

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Transfer: Arsenal to Newcastle United





Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez will look to swoop for Arsenal striker Lucas Perez it has been reported. The 28-year-old Spanish striker is being ushered out of the Emirates Stadium, despite signing last summer.

6. Yann Karamoh

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Transfer: Caen to Tottenham Hotspur

Teenage striker Yann Karamoh is being eyed up by Tottenham Hotspur, with the north London club desperate to add to their ranks before the season starts. With his contract ending next year, Caen may well cash in on the £9m-rated striker.

7. Andre Gray

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Transfer: Burnley to Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves are no strangers to shelling out for players and now the Midlands club have identified Burnley frontman Andre Gray as the man to fire them back to the top flight, with a £20m bid being prepared.

8. Malang Sarr

JEAN CHRISTOPHE MAGNENET/GettyImages

Transfer: Nice to Leicester City

Leicester City are hoping to steal a march on all of Europe's big clubs as they scout Nice's teenage centre-back Malang Sarr, one of the most coveted youngsters in the world, ahead of a reported £20m offer.

9. Massadio Haidara

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Transfer: Newcastle United to Saint-Etienne

One man leaving St James' Park this summer is likely to be 24-year-old full-back Massadio Haidara. The Frenchman is set to return to Ligue 1, after barely been utilised last season in the Championship.

10. Robin van Persie

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Transfer: Fenerbahce to Feyenoord

Having already brought back Dirk Kuyt to Rotterdam, Feyenoord are on the verge of signing another former legend, with 33-year-old Robin van Persie close to returning home to the Netherlands.

How many of these rumours will actually happen is another matter though. Happy Sunday...