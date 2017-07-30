Watford Show Interest in Signing Arsenal Left-Back Kieran Gibbs After West Brom Pull Out of Talks

Watford are interested in signing Arsenal left-back Kieran Gibbs, according to Sky Sports.

Gibbs has just one year left on his contract, meaning that a deal must be completed before next year to avoid having the Englishman leave on a free.

BREAKING: @Arsenal reject a £10m bid from @WBA for defender Kieran Gibbs, according to Sky sources pic.twitter.com/g7oWoilicI — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 22, 2017

Since joining Arsenal in 2007, Gibbs has found consistent match-time hard to come by. His situation has not been helped by the addition of Nacho Monreal and the more recent signing of Sead Kolasinac.

West Brom have pulled out of negotiations for Gibbs, sparking Watford's new-found interest in the player, while Newcastle have emerged as competitors for Gibbs' signature.

Sky sources understand that Gibbs would likely see a significant drop in wages if he were to sign with Watford. However, the Arsenal man would undoubtedly receive far more regular playing time at Vicarage Road.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Gibbs managed just 8 eight Premier League starts last term as Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League and it was likely this lack of playing time that saw Gibbs fall out of favor in the England international team set-up.

Meanwhile, Arsenal recently continued successful pre-season preparations with a resounding 5-2 victory over Benfica in the Emirates Cup.

Arsene Wenger's side began their pre-season campaign with a match against Sydney FC and the Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia.

The Reds then traveled to China to face off against the likes of Bayern Munich and Premier League rivals Chelsea. Arsenal will round off their pre-season fixture list against Sevilla at the Emirates Stadium, before taking on the Blues once more in the FA Community Shield Final.