Zinedine Zidane Claims He Doesn't 'Want Changes' at Real Madrid Despite Kylian Mbappe Links

Despite rumours of a record-crushing move for Monaco's teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe, Zinedine Zidane has insisted that he is 'very happy' with his current Real Madrid squad and that he doesn't require further additions.

Real have been uncharacteristically quiet (by their standards) on the transfer front this summer, with Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos the only two new arrivals.

While the Spanish title and Champions League holders did fork out close to £40m on the pair, they have made more headlines for their summer departures with Alvaro Morata and Danilo heading to the Premier League, with Chelsea and Manchester City respectively, for around £85m, while James Rodriguez has left for Bayern Munich on loan.

While Mbappe rumours continue, Zidane brushed off talk of more arrivals ahead of Los Blancos pre-season Clásico clash against Barcelona in Miami.

"Yes, I am very happy. We have the best, we have won trophies and what we want this season is the same," he said, as quoted by Marca. "The squad is very good and I do not want changes."

Zidane confirmed, as expected, that Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the pre-season clash with Barcelona, in what will be the first of three Clásicos before La Liga even gets under way in 2017/18.

"We are all here except for the number seven, Cristiano, who is not here yet. For the rest of us we know it will be a difficult year as everyone will try to beat Madrid," Zidane said.

"We are here [in Miami] to play a game, try and do the best we can in our third game and we want to grow physically. The players are feeling better and we are very happy to spend some time here."

Zidane added that Ronaldo was expected to rejoin the squad from his prolonged holidays, following the Confederations Cup campaign and birth of his twins next week.

"These are holidays and we have to make the most of them. The other are ready to play and on the fifth Cristiano will be back with us."