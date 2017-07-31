Antonio Conte 'Desperate' to See Nemanja Matic Money Reinvested in Thin Chelsea Squad

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is reportedly 'desperate' to see more new signings at Stamford Bridge before the end of the transfer window next month and hopes the money the club receives for Manchester United-bound Nemanja Matic will go some way towards that.





Chelsea infamously failed to kick on after claiming the Premier League title in 2014/15, with a policy of only one in/one out in effect so far this summer after Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata have essentially replaced John Terry, Matic and Diego Costa.

Critically, the champions are yet to add depth to a relatively tight squad on which there will be much tougher demands in 2017/18 with the return of Champions League football.

According to the Daily Mirror, it is hoped the £40m that comes in for Matic will allow Conte to 'put pressure on the club to get into the market'.

It has long been rumoured that the Italian has been frustrated with the general lack of activity so far, with some suggestions earlier in the summer claiming it could even lead to him quitting.

The Mirror notes that Conte has 'complained' to the board on more than one occasion. The club let a deal for Romelu Lukaku slip before landing Morata, while Manchester City beat Chelsea to both Danilo and Kyle Walker. Target Leonardo Bonucci also joined Milan on the relative cheap.

The Matic money won't necessarily even cover the fee for just one of Chelsea's rumoured targets, but the fact that the money is coming in is enough for Conte to request it be quickly reinvested.

The club remain linked with unsettled Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, valued in excess of £50m, while a proposed deal for Juventus wing-back Alex Sandro has stalled after it was thought to be close a few weeks ago.

Inter winger Antonio Candreva is also now being talked about again. His agent claimed earlier this year that Conte had initially wanted to sign the player in January.