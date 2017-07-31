Soccer

Arsenal Doctors Visit 'Sick' Forward Alexis Sanchez in Order to Investigate Claims of Illness

Arsenal doctors have visited Alexis Sanchez after the forward claimed he was suffering with illness.

The Chile international posted a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption 'sick', but Gunners manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed Sanchez is ill and will return to the club soon ahead of the new season.

"He has flu. I had him on text yesterday (Friday), he will come back as soon as possible. We were in touch with him and his doctor. No basic problem except he should come back tomorrow (Sunday) but now he comes back Tuesday," Wenger said on Saturday, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

Wenger has remained insistent that Sanchez will not be sold this summer, despite the former Barcelona attacker being heavily linked with a transfer away and only having a year left on his current contract.

He added: "There is no development in his future it is always the same. He is staying, of course.

"I cannot reveal what he says, I can't reveal secret conversations."

Sanchez was arguably Arsenal's best player last season, scoring 24 goals and contributing 10 assists in 38 Premier League appearances as the Gunners finished fifth and won the FA Cup, beating Chelsea in the final.

His performances have attracted interest from Arsenal's Premier League rivals Manchester City, who have already spent heavily this summer and signed full-backs Kyle Walker, Danilo and Benjamin Mendy, winger Bernardo Silva and goalkeeper Ederson.

Arsenal have also moved in the transfer market, bringing in Sead Kolasinac and striker Alexandre Lacazette.

