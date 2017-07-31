Soccer

Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson Linked With Bizarre Move to Newly Promoted Italian Side

90Min
an hour ago

Carl Jenkinson is once again linked with a move away from Arsenal, but it isn't another Premier League side - or even a Championship team. 

Recently promoted Italian side Hellas Verona have inquired about the defender. Football Italia reported that Verona asked Arsenal about the status of the 25-year-old, who has struggled for playing time with the Gunners. Jenkinson signed for the north London club in 2011 but the emergence of Hector Bellerin dampened his stake for a place in the team. 

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The defender's longest run for first team football came whilst he was on loan to West Ham, making 32 appearances in the 2015/16 campaign. 

Arsene Wenger said in January that the club was open to a move for the once capped England international. "There is no news on Carl, he is integrated into our squad. There is no problem with this attitude. He must find happiness with the conditions wherever he goes." 

Jenkinson's career was dealt another blow after suffering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury in 2015, which kept him out of action for 13 months - missing out on a lot of football that further left him disadvantaged for selection.

But a move away from the Emirates could help to revive the player's ambition to get more game time. Jenkinson has one more year remaining on his current Arsenal contract and it may be in the best interests of the club to get some sort of fee for him rather than see the defender go free next year. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters