Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson Linked With Bizarre Move to Newly Promoted Italian Side

Carl Jenkinson is once again linked with a move away from Arsenal, but it isn't another Premier League side - or even a Championship team.

Recently promoted Italian side Hellas Verona have inquired about the defender. Football Italia reported that Verona asked Arsenal about the status of the 25-year-old, who has struggled for playing time with the Gunners. Jenkinson signed for the north London club in 2011 but the emergence of Hector Bellerin dampened his stake for a place in the team.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The defender's longest run for first team football came whilst he was on loan to West Ham, making 32 appearances in the 2015/16 campaign.

Arsene Wenger said in January that the club was open to a move for the once capped England international. "There is no news on Carl, he is integrated into our squad. There is no problem with this attitude. He must find happiness with the conditions wherever he goes."

Jenkinson's career was dealt another blow after suffering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury in 2015, which kept him out of action for 13 months - missing out on a lot of football that further left him disadvantaged for selection.

But a move away from the Emirates could help to revive the player's ambition to get more game time. Jenkinson has one more year remaining on his current Arsenal contract and it may be in the best interests of the club to get some sort of fee for him rather than see the defender go free next year.