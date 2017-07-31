Arsene Wenger Provides Update on the Futures of Gunners Duo Lucas Perez and Kieran Gibbs

Arsene Wenger has remained typically coy when asked about the futures of Arsenal due Kieran Gibbs and Lucas Perez, in a report from the International Business Times.

Both players have yet to be involved in the Gunners' pre-season preparations, leading to speculation that they are surplus to requirements at the Emirates.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Gibbs - a product of Wimbledon's youth academy - has been behind Nacho Monreal in the pecking order in recent seasons, and with the arrival of Sead Kolasinac from Schalke this summer, looks unlikely to have a future at the club.

The 27-year-old only has a year remaining on his contract, and has been the subject of interest from Watford and West Brom.

When questioned about the England international's future, Wenger stated: "He has one year to go."

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Lucas Perez also looks destined to leave north London this summer following the arrival of record-signing Alexandre Lacazette.

Despite showing a lot of promise when given the opportunity, Perez found game-time hard to come by, and his agent has been angling for a move for his client - his former club Deportivo is believed to have tabled a bid to bring him back to La Coruna.

When asked if the Spaniard was in his plans for the coming campaign, Wenger simply said "yes."

Perez was recently angered by the club's decision to give his number 9 shirt to Lacazette without notifying him, and said he felt "cheated."

It would be a huge surprise if both Perez and Gibbs are still with the Gunners by the end of the transfer window.