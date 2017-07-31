Carlo Ancelotti Claims English Clubs Will Make Champions League 'More Competitive' This Season

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti has praised the competitiveness of English football - claiming that as a result of the Premier League sides that have qualified for this season's Champions League, the competition will become tougher.

Leicester joined Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham in Europe's premier competition last season, after the Foxes' incredible Premier League victory the season prior.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Whilst Leicester were assumed to be the easiest opponent of the English clubs at the beginning of the season, it was the Midlands club that progressed the furthest out of any UK side last term.

However, now with Arsenal and Leicester being replaced with Liverpool and Chelsea, Ancelotti has hinted that their English opponents more competitive than last season - making the competition that bit harder to win.

Ancelotti on Liverpool: "I think that the CL this year will be more competitive because there are really competitive English teams in." — Glenn Price (@GlennPrice94) July 31, 2017

Furthermore, after Manchester United's Europa League final victory over Ajax, the Red Devils will also be competing in Europe's most prestigious trophy - meaning that Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola, Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp will all be managing English teams in this year's competition.

Undoubtedly, Ancelotti will be sad to see that Arsenal didn't qualify for this season's competition - and is likely to be a reason as to why he feels the Champions League will be more competitive this coming campaign. The Bavarians have beaten Arsenal in the Champions League in four of the last five years, but won't get that opportunity this season.

Regardless of how competitive it gets, Ancelotti will still expect his team to aim to win the competition - with an expectation already placed upon them to win the Bundesliga. Their last triumph came in 2013, and will feel that it is about their time to win it again in 2018.