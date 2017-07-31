Controversial PSG Defender Has Reportedly 'Agreed Terms' With Man Utd

PSG defender Serge Aurier has agreed to join Manchester United this summer, according to Paris United (h/t Sport Witness).

Following the French giants signing of right-back Dani Alves, Aurier's future at the Parc des Princes was cast into doubt. In turn, the 24-year-old requested to skip PSG's pre-season in a bid to negotiate a deal away from Paris.

[Info Paris U] Aurier ok avec Man U dans l'attente d'une issue favorable à son procès. (Autorisé par le PSG à négocier avec d'autres clubs) pic.twitter.com/DqQY32Oqmi — Paris United (@parisunited6) July 30, 2017

Since then, a number of high profile clubs have been interested in the Ivorian's services: namely Manchester United, Tottenham, and Inter Milan.

And it now seems Jose Mourinho's side has come out on top in the race for Aurier's signature. However, Aurier was refused entry to the UK back in 2016 after a match against Arsenal as a result of a looming case regarding 'violence against police'.

It is important to note that any further progression in this potential deal is contingent upon whether or not Aurier will be able to gain access to the UK in an upcoming trial. The decision will reportedly be made on the seventh of August.

If such a transfer were to be completed, it would certainly be peculiar one considering the options at United's disposal. Mourinho has previously spoken quite highly of his current first choice right-back Antonio Valencia. In fact, the Ecuadorian consistently produced strong performances last term, despite playing out of position.

That said, Mourinho may view Aurier as an upgrade on Valencia, and such a sentiment is certainly not without backing. Aurier set up a record 19 goals over the course of five seasons at PSG, demonstrating excellent attacking ability. This may indicate that Valencia will operate in his favored right-sided midfield position in the upcoming 2017/18 campaign.

United will open their Premier League season at home to West Ham, before traveling to Swansea six days later.