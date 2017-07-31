Jan Vertonghen Gives Verdict on How His Former Ajax Boss Frank de Boer Will Do at Crystal Palace

Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen has offered his opinion on how his former Ajax coach Frank de Boer will fare at Crystal Palace.

The new Eagles boss was responsible for much of Vertonghen's development and improvement at the Eredivisie club, and the two are now together in the Premier League.

The Belgian defender has admitted that De Boer will face a challenge to adapt to English football, but backed him to succeed.

Marcio Rodrigo Ferreira Machado/GettyImages

"Obviously the leagues are different. The Premier League is much more competitive than the Dutch league," Vertonghen said, quoted by Football.London.

"I'm not going to say the Dutch league is naive but they all play to win. In the Premier League, you have teams with a different idea. Sometimes that may be difficult and different but he was here early. He had a preseason to work in, he will be well prepared.

"He knows the Premier League, I know that. He has a lot of quality in the team. Palace have a lot of quality players already, particularly up front."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Asked if De Boer's record of developing players would ensure he does well at Palace, Vertonghen said: "That's not a guarantee.





"Me, Christian [Eriksen] and Toby [Alderweireld] -- I know he follows us. And not just against the top teams. He's one of those guys who watches every game he can. He will know how the Premier League is and how difficult it is. It's a great challenge for him."

Vertonghen added that he is thankful to De Boer, as well as Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino for helping him grow as a player.

"I've learned a lot from them, on and off the pitch. They were both leaders, both captains during their careers," he said.

"Great leaders and great managers now. I'm blessed that I could learn from them in the probably most important years of my career. I have to thank them for this."