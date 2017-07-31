Jose Mourinho Offers Amusing Response to Reports Linking Fellaini With Galatasaray Transfer

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has played down talk of Marouane Fellaini's departure from Old Trafford after reports linked the Belgian midfielder with a move to Turkey. It was believed that Turkish giants Galatasaray had identified Fellaini as a summer recruit after finishing 13 points behind champions Beşiktaş in the Süper Lig table last season.

The Special One spoke after his sides 3-0 victory against Oslo-based side Vålerenga, saying that it would be easier for Galatasaray to bring Mourinho to the Türk Telekom Stadium. Sporting director Cenk Ergün is believed to be interested in signing United's 29-year-old midfielder, however, a move to Istanbul now seems unlikely, according to Daily Mail reports.

"It is easier for Galatasaray to get me than Marouane. If they need a manager, they have a chance, but Marouane? Forget it. He's very important for me," Mourinho said following his sides pre-season victory.

Fellaini opened the scoring for Manchester United, getting the only goal in the first half against Vålerenga. World record signing Paul Pogba was unlucky to see an effort hit the woodwork early on in the game, something which, for United fans, is an all too familiar sight.

The match was rounded off by goals from Romelu Lukaku and youngster Scott McTominay, leaving Mourinho's side with a comfortable victory as the end of pre-season draws closer.

Fellaini has become a bit of a cult hero at Old Trafford in recent years, so Manchester United supporters will be pleased to hear that he'll be staying put this season.

The Belgian international made 47 of his 133 Manchester United appearances last season, scoring four goals and assisting two as the Red Devils went on to lift the Community Shield, League Cup and Europa League trophies.