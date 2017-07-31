Jurgen Klopp Confirms Liverpool Aiming to Win Premier League After Finishing Fourth Last Season

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are aiming to win the Premier League this season after finishing fourth last term.

The Reds started last season strongly and looked capable of winning England's top division but a poor run of form between January and February saw Klopp's side drop out of contention, ultimately sealing fourth place and a Champions League spot after finishing one point above Arsenal.

Liverpool have strengthened their attack this summer with the signing of former Roma winger Mohamed Salah and Klopp has revealed the Anfield club are aiming to win the Premier League like their fellow rivals.

He said: "Yes, we'll be going for the championship this season. We don't start a season by not having any ambitions. We have our goals."

Liverpool have plenty of competitors to beat should they wish to finish the 2017-18 season on top of the Premier League table, with Manchester City investing heavily after finishing third and bitter rivals Manchester United also splashing the cash, signing Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof.





Tottenham are also expected to be strong after finishing runners-up last term while Chelsea will be defending their title after ditching Nemanja Matic and Diego Costa for new signings Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata, with Antonio Rudiger and Willy Caballero also joining the Stamford Bridge club.

Liverpool are back in the Champions League for the first time since the 2009-10 season and will join fellow English sides Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United in the competition should they progress from their play-off tie.