Leicester's Riyad Mahrez Hopeful of Third Roma Bid After Foxes Reject Two Previous Offers

Leicester wide-man Riyad Mahrez is hopeful of a third bid from Roma as he looks to secure his exit from the King Power.

The Mirror have reported that Roma have seen two bids of £20m and £32m rejected for the Algeria international.

Mahrez has openly expressed his desire to leave Leicester, telling the club at the end of last season of his intention to quit.

Roma pushing hard to sign Riyad Mahrez but they're not offering enough yet. He'd prefer to stay in England unless massive club come calling — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 30, 2017

The 26-year-old is looking for Champions League football after getting a taste of the competition with the Foxes last season.

And Roma, who finished second in Serie A last season, appear to be the favourites to secure his signature.

Leicester are reportedly demanding £50m for Mahrez, however, some way off the Giallorossi's most recent offer.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

There appears to be a long way to go in negotiations, although Roma sporting director Monchi is reportedly determined to bring the former PFA Player of the Year to the club as a replacement for Mohamed Salah after his sale to Liverpool.

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare has insisted that Mahrez will remain a Leicester player until a suitable deal is made.

“Riyad is our player until I am told otherwise from the board that a bid has been accepted,” he said, quoted by Goal.

“He is turning up for training, has been very professional, got about his business and you see that from his performances.

“Riyad was honest enough to come out at the beginning and say he would like to move to a top six club. He was putting out offers for that.

"We are aware of the situation and until we get an offer that is suitable, he stays with us.”