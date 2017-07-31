Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Admits Kelechi Iheanacho Sale to Leicester Will Go Through 'Soon'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has discussed the future of out-of-favour striker Kelechi Iheanacho, claiming that he expects the Nigerian to leave the Etihad Stadium soon.

Iheanacho didn't travel with the rest of the City squad on their pre-season tour of the US. Instead, he stayed in England in order to complete a switch to Leicester City. However, two weeks on from that revelation, the 20-year-old still remains on the books of the Citizens.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

"I think Kelechi leaves us in favour of Leicester" Guardiola told reporters, according to the Manchester Evening News.

"I think so, but I do not want to say anything wrong either. We will see. If that does not happen, he will be part of the group."

While nothing is yet to go through - earlier reports claiming that a fee has been agreed between the Foxes and City, but personal terms still need to be ironed out - Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare has made his intent to sign Iheanacho clear.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"I'm hoping so, but I am like every other manager at the moment. I think we all find it frustrating but it is the current market," Shakespeare said.

"You saw with the Harry Maguire one, we got that done quick - when he is in the door we can announce it.

"At the moment, of course, we are interested in players as most of the Premier League is, but you can see that clubs won't really talk about it until they are over the line."

Iheanacho could command a total fee of around £25m as Guardiola attempts to offload some dead weight ahead of the coming season. However, the Manchester outfit have struggled to find buyers for these players, who include Samir Nasri, Joe Hart and Eliaquim Mangala.