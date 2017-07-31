Soccer

Matías Vecino Set for Inter Medical as €24m Transfer Fee Agreed With Fiorentina

6 minutes ago

Dynamic midfielder Matías Vecino has a medical scheduled with Inter Milan on Tuesday ahead of his €24m move from Fiorentina, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The 25-year-old has been on the books in Florence since 2013 and is contracted at the Stadio Artemio Franchi until 2021, however, Vecino will complete his move to the San Siro this week. 

The player developed his game with loan spells at Cagliari and Empoli, has been a key part of the Tuscany-based side's midfield over the last two seasons, racking up 61 Serie A appearances out of a possible 76. 

Although the Uruguayan international has managed just five goals and five assists over the last two seasons, his passing ability and defensive work have made him an ideal target for Luciano Spalletti.

Inter have fallen behind their city rivals AC Milan in the summer transfer window, with both sides desperate to regain their place amongst the European elite. Having already completed the signing of Borja Valero for £4.7m, Vecino looks set to join his former Fiorentina teammate with the Nerazzurri next season.

Inter have some catching up to do this summer if they want to keep tabs with their city rivals. Although an influx of players is still yet to happen for Inter Milan, getting their hands on former AS Roma boss Spalletti is a statement of intent that they plan to fight for Champions League qualification next season.

