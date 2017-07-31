Napoli Reignite Interest in Highly Sought After Lazio Winger With €22m Offer

Napoli are reported to have reignited their interest in Lazio winger Diao Keita Balde - and are believed to have offered their Serie A rivals €22m for his services.

The 22-year-old has been the subject of a lot of interest this summer, especially around Italy. With Juventus believed to be in the lead to sign the wide man, Inter Milan have also expressed an interest in Keita. But now Napoli have rejoined the fight after seemingly giving up before.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

According to Corriere dello Sport, Gli Azzurri have offered Lazio €22m, but the selling team are holding out for €30m - with a rumoured five teams vying for Keita's signature.





However, a stumbling block in the way of Napoli comes in the form of the Senegalese player's wage demands. The club are said to not be able to afford what Keita wants and Juventus are the only side believed to be able to pay Keita's desired salary.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

The Naples outfit have already signed a left winger this summer - in the form of 20-year-old Adam Ounas from Bordeaux, but Napoli's signing of Keita would be an undeniable signal of intent.

Already boasting a formidable front three of Jose Callejon, Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens, the acquisition of their latest target would give the club some incredible fire power - and Serie A's already highest scoring attacking line would only improve.

Napoli have already strengthened in midfield and defence this summer - having signed Torino centre-half Nikola Maksimovic for a reported €20m and centre midfielder Marko Rog from Dinamo Zagreb for around €13m.