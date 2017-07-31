Rafa Benítez Wants Reunion With Real Madrid Star as Spanish Contingent Increases at Newcastle

Newcastle United could be set to make a sensational move for Real Madrid winger Lucas Vázquez. During his tenure in the Spanish capital, manager Rafa Benítez brought Vázquez back to the Santiago Bernabéu from Espanyol after the Spanish international moved to Catalonia in 2014.

According to the Sun, journalist Pete Jenson believes that Benítez will look heavily into the Spanish market as he continues to look for reinforcements this summer. Vázquez would be a marquee signing for Newcastle should they move for the 26-year-old who is contracted in the Spanish capital until 2021.

Rafa Benitez's Newcastle want Lucas Vazquez.He got us Lucas Vazquez back after the loan year at Espanyol. Lad is so Underrated. — Archil (@Justwaitfor9248) July 31, 2017

"I think it’s one of a few [Spaniards] who might turn up at Newcastle," Jenson stated. "There is overbooking at Real Madrid and Rafa Benítez does know the club very well.

"He has that vast experience of European football and having been recently at Real Madrid, I think not just Spanish players but Madrid players," he added. "I think winger Lucas Vázquez is another he might look at and that’s one of the advantages of taking Rafa as their manager."

If Newcastle were able to pull this transfer off, it would announce them back into the top flight in a fantastic way.

Vázquez has told the Real Madrid hierarchy that he will leave the club should Los Blancos sign 18-year-old transfer target Kylian Mbappé, leaving the door open to a possible switch to the Premier League.