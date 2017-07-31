Saints Hoping Virgil van Dijk Will Return to the Squad and Forget Liverpool Transfer Saga

Southampton are hoping that their highly sought-after centre-back Virgil van Dijk will return to Mauricio Pellegrino's squad and forget the past, following the much-reported transfer saga with Liverpool.

According to Southern Daily Echo, the Saints wish for their star defender to rejoin his teammates after spending last week training alone whilst the other players were on a pre-season trip to France.

Image by Sam Morris

The 26-year-old Dutchman had previously told Pellegrino that he wanted to leave St Mary's this summer, leading to the Argentinian taking the decision to omit him.

However, as no current moves from Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool appear to be forthcoming, the Saint's are optimistic regarding the chances of Van Dijk settling down for another season at the South Coast club, and seeing out at least one of his remaining contracted five years with them.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

Despite the optimism however, Pellegrino has been planning for life without him, with Jack Stephens and Maya Yoshida looking likely to be his preferred centre-back pairing.

Even if Van Dijk does remain at his current club, another situation regarding his match-sharpness may arise, as he hasn't played a game since January due to his self-inflicted pre-season exile.

It is now a difficult situation for all involved at the club, as the possibility of having him play this season is becoming increasingly realistic.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the fans and players take to him should he line-up in Southampton colours again.