Suspended Spanish Football Federation Boss Ángel María Villar Granted Bail for €300k

The Spanish High court has set bail at €300k for the suspended boss of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Ángel María Villar. The former Spanish international midfielder was arrested on July 18th, and faced allegations of embezzlement, collusion and falsifying documents.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Villar was originally refused bail from the court at his first time of asking, and continues to deny the charges levelled against him. The 67-year-old has had his passport impounded, and will be released on the condition that he appears before the authorities each week.

Former head of RFEF financial affairs, Juan Padron, was also arrested in the sting operation and was set bail of €300k, alongside Villar's son, Gorka, who was set bail of €150k. In the wake of his globally publicised arrest, Ángel María Villa left his post as the senior vice-president of the FIFA council, and resigned from his similar role at UEFA.

Villar enjoyed a fine footballing career, occupying the heart of Athletic Bilbao's midfield for 12 years, making 361 appearances for his home city. The one-club man was also capped for Spain on 22 occasions, and was a UEFA Cup runner-up in the 1976/77 season. Villar became the acting president of UEFA in 2015, following Michel Platini's suspension from the post.