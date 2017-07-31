Soccer

Suspended Spanish Football Federation Boss Ángel María Villar Granted Bail for €300k

90Min
an hour ago

The Spanish High court has set bail at €300k for the suspended boss of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Ángel María Villar. The former Spanish international midfielder was arrested on July 18th, and faced allegations of embezzlement, collusion and falsifying documents.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Villar was originally refused bail from the court at his first time of asking, and continues to deny the charges levelled against him. The 67-year-old has had his passport impounded, and will be released on the condition that he appears before the authorities each week.

Former head of RFEF financial affairs, Juan Padron, was also arrested in the sting operation and was set bail of €300k, alongside Villar's son, Gorka, who was set bail of €150k. In the wake of his globally publicised arrest, Ángel María Villa left his post as the senior vice-president of the FIFA council, and resigned from his similar role at UEFA.

Villar enjoyed a fine footballing career, occupying the heart of Athletic Bilbao's midfield for 12 years, making 361 appearances for his home city. The one-club man was also capped for Spain on 22 occasions, and was a UEFA Cup runner-up in the 1976/77 season. Villar became the acting president of UEFA in 2015, following Michel Platini's suspension from the post.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters