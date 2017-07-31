Tottenham & Inter Both Still Interested in Paris Saint-Germain Right-Back Serge Aurier

Tottenham and Inter are the clubs that remain interested in Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier, Le Parisien have reported.

Spurs are searching for a replacement for Kyle Walker, who left the club to join Manchester City in a £50m deal.

Kieran Trippier performed well when selected over Walker last season, but boss Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be on the lookout for another option in the position.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Le Parisien claim that neither Spurs or Inter have any reason to rush a potential transfer. Aurier wants to leave the Ligue 1 club and PSG are likely to negotiate a reasonable price.

The Ivory Coast international is surplus to requirements following the signing of Dani Alves from Juventus.

Aurier opted not to go on PSG's pre-season tour this summer, instead staying at home and working on an exit.

As yet, however, the 24-year-old is yet to find a suitor, with Le Parisien claiming that Manchester City, Barcelona and Manchester United have all ended their interest.

Inter and Tottenham are now reportedly his most likely destination, although both are holding out to pay a fee less than the €25m asked for by PSG.

The two club's lack of transfer activity this summer may be a concern to Aurier, however. Inter have new Chinese owners, but have not spent as voraciously as rivals AC Milan, while Spurs are yet to make a signing.