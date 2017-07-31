Soccer

Tottenham & Inter Both Still Interested in Paris Saint-Germain Right-Back Serge Aurier

90Min
14 minutes ago

Tottenham and Inter are the clubs that remain interested in Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier, Le Parisien have reported.

Spurs are searching for a replacement for Kyle Walker, who left the club to join Manchester City in a £50m deal.

Kieran Trippier performed well when selected over Walker last season, but boss Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be on the lookout for another option in the position.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Le Parisien claim that neither Spurs or Inter have any reason to rush a potential transfer. Aurier wants to leave the Ligue 1 club and PSG are likely to negotiate a reasonable price.

The Ivory Coast international is surplus to requirements following the signing of Dani Alves from Juventus.

Aurier opted not to go on PSG's pre-season tour this summer, instead staying at home and working on an exit.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/GettyImages

As yet, however, the 24-year-old is yet to find a suitor, with Le Parisien claiming that Manchester City, Barcelona and Manchester United have all ended their interest.

Inter and Tottenham are now reportedly his most likely destination, although both are holding out to pay a fee less than the €25m asked for by PSG.

The two club's lack of transfer activity this summer may be a concern to Aurier, however. Inter have new Chinese owners, but have not spent as voraciously as rivals AC Milan, while Spurs are yet to make a signing.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters